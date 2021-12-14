British tourists banned from visiting 15 countries amid rising Omicron cases

British tourists have been banned from travelling to 15 countries as Omicron cases continue to rise in the UK.

It comes as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) believes the Omicron variant is causing around 200,000 new infections per day.

Yesterday, a further 1,576 cases of the Omicron variant were logged, bringing the total to 4,713.

The worrying increase in figures come as 15 countries, including Australia, New Zealand and China have tightened their borders, making it difficult to visit, Manchester Evening News Reports.

The full list of countries is Australia, Benin Bhutan, China, Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Israel, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, New Zealand, Suriname, Taiwan and Vietnam.

A passenger gets their temperature checked at Heathrow Airport.

It comes as all 11 countries on England’s coronavirus travel red list will be removed from 4am on Wednesday, the government has announced.

Nations including Botswana, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe were added to the list last month after the Omicron variant was detected there.

But it has since emerged the variant is already being transmitted widely within the UK.

Latest travel advice

Australia

At the moment, people can only enter Australia if they are exempt or have been granted an individual exemption.

Exempt categories include Australian citizens, permanent residents of Australia and immediate family members of Australian citizens or permanent residents.

Otherwise, you won't be allowed into the country.

Benin

Border crossings have been limited to 'extreme necessity' in the West African country of Benin.

Entry and exit at border crossings must be authorised in liaison with bordering countries.

Bhutan

Bhutan's borders are currently closed to foreign nationals, including British citizens.

The South Asian country borders China, India, and Tibet.

The Royal Government of Bhutan has not yet specified when the country will re-open to foreign visitors.

China

All direct flights from the UK have been banned by the Chinese authorities.

This measure will be subject to review but no date has been announced.

Entry from third countries is still possible, reports the Liverpool Echo.

Falkland Islands

Current visitor restrictions mean tourists are not permitted to visit the Falkland Islands, including via cruise vessels.

Indonesia

Tourist visas are not currently available for British Nationals.

Israel

Non-Israeli citizens are not allowed to enter Israel, unless they have a special entry permit from a dedicated 'Exceptions Committee'.

Japan

Since November 30, 2021, all foreign nationals (including Brits) who do not have existing resident status have not been permitted to enter Japan for any purpose, other than in exceptional circumstances.

Laos

The government of the Lao PDR has suspended the visa on arrival service at all international entry points. No visas are being issued to people travelling from a country with cases of Covid-19, including the UK.

Malaysia

Entry to Malaysia for British nationals is prohibited.

Some exemptions may apply, including: British nationals with permanent resident status, resident pass, My Second Home Programme (MM2H) pass, expatriates of all categories, including professional visit passes as well as dependants pass, spouse to Malaysian nationals (spouse visa) and students and temporary employment passes.

Myanmar

New tourist visa applications are currently suspended.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all but essential travel to Myanmar, based on recent political events.

New Zealand

The New Zealand border is currently closed to almost all arrivals.

You may be able to travel to New Zealand while the border is closed if you are considered to have a critical purpose to travel.

Suriname

This South American country has closed its borders to the outside world.

According to the Foreign Office, all international borders remain closed.

Taiwan

Taiwanese authorities have announced a temporary ban on foreign nationals entering Taiwan.

Vietnam

Vietnam has suspended visa waivers, issuing of visas and the entry into Vietnam for all foreign nationals apart from a few exceptions.

The 11 nations were Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

People queue for their booster jab outside a vaccination centre in London.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed the first UK death with the Omicron variant.

He told broadcasters at least one patient has died with the strain. Mr Johnson did not say where the death took place or any other details of the patient.

Earlier today, deputy PM Dominic Raab has sowed confusion by wrongly stating there are 250 people in hospital with Omicron - when the true figure is 10.

In a disastrous series of interviews, the top Tory first claimed the number of people hospitalised was 250 before revising it down to 9 in a later media appearance.

The true figure is 10, two sources confirmed to the Mirror.

It raises questions about whether there will be a need for fresh restrictions, with Boris Johnson refusing three times to rule out doing so before Christmas.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon could announce extra restrictions later today. Mr Raab insisted there were no plans to bring in further restrictions on top of Plan B measures being voted on by MPs later today.

"We've got none planned," he said when asked about new Covid curbs. The booster programme alongside Plan B is "where all our focus is", he added.

Source: Mirror