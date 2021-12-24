Avril Lavigne Is Turning Her Hit Song ‘Sk8er Boi’ Into a Movie

Avril Lavigne burst onto the music scene in 2002 with the smash singles “Sk8er Boi” and “Complicated.” On “Sk8er Boi,” the Canadian singer told a classic Romeo & Juliet story of two lovers who weren’t meant to be together. Now, Lavigne plans to bring that story to life on screen.

‘Sk8er Boi’ helped put Avril Lavigne on the map

In 2002, Avril Lavigne was a teenage singer on the verge of her big break. Her first single “Complicated” from her debut album Let Go showed that she was a force to be reckoned with, able to seamlessly blend elements of pop and rock into her music. The song eventually peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She followed it up with “Sk8er Boi” and showed that she was a pop-punk princess to be reckoned with. The song became her second consecutive top-10 hit on the Hot 100. In the years since then, “He was a boy / She was a girl / Can I make it any more obvious?” has become an unforgettable part of music history.

Avril Lavigne is turning ‘Sk8er Boi’ into a movie

In December 2021, Lavigne stopped by iHeart’s She Is the Voice podcast to talk about her music, her career since then, and more. She even revealed that she has big plans for “Sk8er Boi” as her debut album celebrates its 20th birthday in 2022.

“Recently with it being almost the 20th anniversary, a lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, so it keeps getting brought back up and people will always reference it to me,” she said. “And so, I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level.”

Lavigne declined to go into more detail about the project. But she explained her inspiration for the song and how she created one of the 2000s’ most unforgettable pop-punk songs.

“The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl and she’s too cool for him,” she said. “But then five years from now she’s feeding the baby and she’s all alone and she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society’s expectations.”

Avril Lavigne’s career after ‘Sk8er Boi’

In the time since releasing “Sk8er Boi,” Lavigne went on to become one of the biggest new stars of the 2000s decade. Her second album Under My Skin became her first to top the Billboard 200 albums chart and went on to sell more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Lavigne’s third album The Best Damn Thing, released in 2007, contained hit singles such as “Girlfriend” and “When You’re Gone.” “Girlfriend” became a worldwide smash, eventually topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart. To this day, “Girlfriend” remains Lavigne’s only No. 1 single on the chart.

Lavigne experienced continued success in the early 2010s with her albums Goodbye Lullaby and Avril Lavigne, but took a step back from the music industry for several years. She returned in 2019 with her album Head Above Water, where she drew inspiration from her battle with Lyme disease.

Source: Showbiz Cheat Sheet