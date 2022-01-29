‘Attack on Titan’: Does Eren Jaeger Die in the Manga?

The final season of Attack on Titan is currently underway, but the anime has raised more questions than it’s answered in its recent episodes. And following Attack on Titan Episode 78, one query is at the top of many viewers’ minds: will Eren Jaeger survive the series? Fortunately, they can look to Hajime Isayama’s manga for the answer.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Attack on Titan Episode 78 and the manga.]

Eren Jaeger receives a killing blow in ‘Two Brothers’

Attack on Titan Episode 78, “Two Brothers,” had plenty of surprises in store for fans, including the deaths of two prominent characters. And Eren Jaeger himself receives a killing blow about halfway through the installment. Just as he’s about to reach Zeke, Gabi manages to shoot his head clean off.

Fortunately for Eren, his brother catches it and activates the power of the Founding Titan, transporting them both to a place called the Paths. Since the Paths is outside of time and space, many are wondering whether or not Eren is alive in the physical world. So, does Eren Jaeger die in the Attack on Titan manga?

Does Eren Jaeger die in the ‘Attack on Titan’ manga?

For those wondering if Eren Jaeger dies in Attack on Titan, there’s good news and bad news. The good news is, the anime’s main character doesn’t perish from Gabi’s blast. Although severing his head from his spine should kill him, Zeke and Eren can use the power of Founding Titan. That means they can alter Eldian bodies, enabling him to heal from an otherwise fatal injury.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean Eren survives the entirety of Attack on Titan — and if the anime is following Hajime Isayama’s manga series, he won’t make it until the very end. In the manga, Mikasa kills him in order to stop the Rumbling. It’s a tragic conclusion for both characters, but it does bring about the end of the Titans.

Could the ‘Attack on Titan’ anime change Hajime Isayama’s ending?

With Mikasa killing Eren, Attack on Titan‘s manga received a divisive response from fans when it finally concluded. With that in mind, could the anime adaptation change Eren Jaeger’s fate?

As of this writing, the series has yet to deviate significantly from Hajime Isayama’s source material. MAPPA has stayed faithful to the manga for the majority of season 4, so it’s difficult to imagine the studio making such a massive change in the finale.

Of course, fans will have to wait for a definitive answer on how the anime plans to handle the big ending. Hopefully, they’ll find a way to do right by Eren Jaeger and the manga he came from.

New episodes of Attack on Titan Season 4 drop on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu on Sundays.

Source: Showbiz Cheat Sheet