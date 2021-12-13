Assassin’s Creed Valhalla expansion sends Eivor into a war of flame and ice

Ubisoft debuted a cinematic trailer on Monday for the upcoming expansion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The expansion is called Dawn of Ragnarök and is described by the publisher as the “most ambitious expansion in franchise history.” The new story will follow Eivor on a quest to save their son.

Dawn of Ragnarök will launch on March 10, 2022, and will be available as a separate purchase for owners of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The expansion will also be included with a Ubisoft Plus subscription.

A new cinematic trailer for Dawn of Ragnarök details the scenario: Eivor enters a world wrought by a war between warriors of flame and ice. The trailer shows an ice-cold Eivor as they plunge their icy fist into another warrior, as well as what appears to be Eivor’s son chained up in a fiery prison. “Unleash new divine powers as you embark on a desperate quest through a breathtaking world,” Ubisoft said.

Ubisoft also announced a set of free “Crossover Stories” as well, including one that features Kassandra, the main protagonist from 2018’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Her appearance will bring new content to both Valhalla and Odyssey. From Ubisoft:

Kassandra’s appearance is part of a crossover that actually spans both games. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey players will get a new free story, “Those Who Are Treasured,” in which Kassandra or Alexios — having found the immortality-granting Staff of Hermes Trismegistus at the end of the game’s story — travel to the island of Korfu as they wrestle with the question of what to do with their newfound longevity. In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, “A Fated Encounter” will bring Eivor to the Isle of Skye in Scotland, where they’ll cross blades with Kassandra.

The Crossover Stories will be available on Tuesday as part of a free update for both games, Ubisoft said in a news release. Just as a heads-up: If players want the new content in Valhalla, they will have to redownload an entirely new version of the game, although it’ll take up less storage afterward. A new title update for Valhalla will launch Tuesday and will bring game improvements, new difficulty settings, a Yule Festival, and the Crossover Stories. (It will run 39 GB to 77 GB depending on the platform.)

Ubisoft also announced that Odyssey will be receiving a version 1.5.6 update tomorrow, which will bring ports as fast travel locations in addition to the new stories.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is the latest game in the popular series from Ubisoft. Released in 2020, Valhalla takes players on a mystical Norse adventure featuring Vikings exploring and battling in the British Isles. The game later received DLC that expanded the game to include more regions, like Ireland.