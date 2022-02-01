Ariana Grande Uses TikTok Differently Than Other Pop Stars

Many artists, from Ariana Grande to Lil Nas X, use TikTok. While the latter actually gained notoriety from the music-focused video app, the latter got her start years earlier. She rose to prominence the old-fashioned way: A manager (Scooter Braun) and a team working behind her to craft her image.

Today, Grande uses social media platforms to interact with her many fans. However, she doesn’t spend much time crafting the kinds of TikTok videos many other pop stars do. Learn how she uses the app.

Ariana Grande became famous before TikTok

At just 15, Grande hit the Broadway stage in a musical titled 13, though she began performing years earlier. The show concluded in 2008. However, it wasn’t until 2010 that Grande became “famous.” She began starring as Cat Valentine in the sitcom Victorious on Nickelodeon. Then, she signed with Republic Records and started her musical journey.

Since then, Grande has become one of the world’s best-selling music artists, with more than 85 million records sold globally. All studio albums have been certified as platinum or higher. She has been in a few movies, even taking a break from singing to focus on acting. Beyond all this, she is also an advocate for a variety of topics including, gender, racial, and LGBTQ equality, animal rights, etc.

In 2021, Grande returned to TV screens via Netflix. Fans can catch a glimpse of her in the hit satire, Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

Grande sticks with promotion only on TikTok

Grande sticks with promotion only on TikTok.

Many artists use TikTok to be silly and give fans a place to see in a more relaxed, home-like environment. Check out the accounts of pop stars like Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and Lizzo. They showcase themselves hanging out with friends and engaging in TikTok trends like other creators on the platform.

But that’s not the case for Grande. There isn’t anything silly about her TikTok videos. She uses it strictly for advertising herself — her music, makeup brand, and appearances on The Voice compromise the entirety of her content.

Although it is surprising for some fans, not all are surprised that Grande keeps her TikTok account relatively impersonal. She started this trend a while back, despite her fan’s wishes she be more sociable.

Why did Grande leave Twitter?

It shouldn’t shock anyone to discover that Grande steers clear of social media. In the past, Grande has ended up the center of drama because of revealing tidbits about herself. She was even accused of cultural appropriation. Therefore, she has deactivated her Twitter account and mostly sticks to sharing personal pics and videos on Instagram.

Many were disappointed when Grande left Twitter completely. However, other fans showed understanding and support for her.

After all, bullying can happen to anyone — even a massive pop star like Ariana Grande. So her Arianators understand why she wants to keep her personal life to herself and use social media for her career only.

Source: Showbiz Cheat Sheet