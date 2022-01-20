Actress Madison Pettis shows off her enviable figure in sexy lingerie

Madison, 23, found fame in The Game Plan in 2007, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

They have since reunited with Madison saying The Rock made it “the best experience”.

The star donned a lilac set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty collection.

Speaking about working with the former wrestler turned Hollywood star, Madison said before: “I’m lucky I got to work with such a ‘huge’ star who made filming my first movie the best experience.”

Madison also made a name for herself on Netflix’s new show He’s All That.

Source: The Sun