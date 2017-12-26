Secciones
¡Video impactante! Joven se encontraba drogado y es embestido por el tren en el metro

El joven se encontraba en la estación del metro en Toronto cuando fue embestido por no permanecer a una distancia prudente cuando llegaba el transporte. 

Imagen ilustrativa.

El joven se encontraba bajo los efectos de las drogas y el alcohol cuando decidió desafiar a un tren del metro, luego de fuera golpeado por no guardar la distancia señalada en el lugar de espera. 

La víctima compartió en su cuenta de Instagram una imagen para mostrar el estado físico en que quedó tras sufrir un accidente de tráfico posterior y explicó su versión de los hechos del metro.

"Evidentemente, estaba drogado (los médicos dijeron que fue una mezcla de Xanax y alcohol) y rodeado de personas que podrían haber hecho algo para evitarlo...".

A pesar de todo, el protagonista de esta historia solo se culpa a sí mismo y afirmó que el incidente le hizo abrir los ojos y no volverá a consumir drogas nunca más.

