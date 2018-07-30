Términos y Condiciones: la moraleja de no leer lo que firmas
La joven sudafricana Shubnum Khan ha visto cómo su rostro ha protagonizado numerosos anuncios por todo el mundo. Y sin ella dar el permiso (o eso creía).
Todo comenzó en su época de estudiante en la universidad de Durban, cuando un fotógrafo profesional ofreció a Shubnum Khan y a sus amigos una sesión de fotos gratuita para un proyecto llamdo ‘100 Faces Shoot’ para el que necesitaba 100 caras diferentes de todas las edades y razas. Aceptó sin dudarlo ni un segundo y firmó todo lo que le pusieron por delante, sin leer la letra pequeña. Ahí fue donde cometió el gran error que haría que su cara recorriera medio mundo.
So today I'm going to tell you the story of How I Ended Up with my Face On a McDonald's Advert in China - A Cautionary Tale. Six or so years ago, a friend in Canada posted a pic on my FB wall to say she found an advert of me promoting immigration in a Canadian newspaper. pic.twitter.com/QJ0nWpYNmQ— Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018
Años después, un amigo suyo de Canadá le avisó de que había visto su cara anunciando una campaña de inmigración en un periódico local. Fue entonces cuando se puso en alerta y comenzó a investigar. Se dió cuenta de que su rostro se estaba utilizando para publicitar todo tipo de cosas en diferentes partes del mundo: desde las hamburguesas del McDonald´s en China, a una tienda de alfombras en Nueva York o una agencia de senderismo en Camboya.
but then I get into the hard stuff and I'm all about getting rid of those pesky eye bags. Haloxyl is the stuff to inhibit facial muscle tightening and is the buzzword (obvs) in anti-ageing eye cream pic.twitter.com/38pzU18Ybo— Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018
También ha protagonizado anuncios sobre sedación dental en Estados Unidos, productos antiojeras y hasta cursos universitarios en Australia. Incluso le han cambiado la etnia y el nombre para adaptarse a la audiencia de cada caso.
And then suddenly all this facial work has you getting attention and you're Dina M, with a baby and post pregnancy melasma until Dermolyte comes to the rescue and gives you photoshopped finished skin. pic.twitter.com/uC0BXZfiwU— Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018
La sudafricana contactó con el fotógrafo que tomó las imágenes. Su respuesta fue clara: todo era legal, su firma dió el permiso necesario para utilizar las imágenes e incluso distorsionar su identidad. Todo estaba en la letra pequeña. Ahora Khan publica su caso en Twitter para que otras personas no comentan el mismo error. Muchos de sus seguidores le responden con nuevos anuncios donde han visto su cara.
I've also looked for love online on a French dating website. This roughly translates to: 'I’m here, do not click too hard I’m fragile. Here I am looking prince charming of my dreams, who comes on his white horse to steal my heart...' pic.twitter.com/Qod17B3LSf— Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018
“Espero que mi historia sirva de advertencia para que otras personas tengan cuidado con lo que firmen. Es muy revelador lo fácil que puedes ser explotado y lo engañoso que es todo. Los anuncios y testimonios son falsos, con rostros de personas elegidos al azar que pueden estar viviendo tranquilamente sin saber cómo están utilizando su imagen en beneficio de otros”.
Also this could have gone badly - my photo could have come up in a wrong place (I mean, the right to 'distort photo and character!') is scary af and so if anything, I hope my story is also a cautionary tale to be careful what you sign— Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018
But also, some hyper-pigmentation just doesn't leave and then you must resign yourself to your fate with a sad glare, pic.twitter.com/rJsKLSySxx— Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018
It feels like I sell everything! If I'm not welcoming immigrants to Canada, I'm selling carpets in NYC, leading treks in Cambodia, or looking for love in France.— Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018
Let's start with something light: here I'm the face for dental sedation in Virginia Beach. Innocent enough, you say, pic.twitter.com/KScqqLCoLx
Again, the face of positive immigration in Uruguay. (TBH I don't really mind the ads promoting immigration). pic.twitter.com/6JGr1cArhX— Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018
And the list goes on; numerous testimonials for different products, someone spotted a poster at a bustop in London, posters for McDonald's in India, China and S Korea, banking brochures, eye clinics, make up websites, laser eye treatments etc. pic.twitter.com/D9ODY9k45R— Shubnum Khan (@ShubnumKhan) July 28, 2018
And you’re here in Ireland! pic.twitter.com/rktgGDTtU9— Samantha Arnold (@Samanthakarnold) July 28, 2018
