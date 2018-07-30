Secciones
Términos y Condiciones: la moraleja de no leer lo que firmas
Mundo

Términos y Condiciones: la moraleja de no leer lo que firmas

La joven sudafricana Shubnum Khan ha visto cómo su rostro ha protagonizado numerosos anuncios por todo el mundo. Y sin ella dar el permiso (o eso creía).

por La Verdad

Términos y Condiciones: la moraleja de no leer lo que firmas

Términos y Condiciones: la moraleja de no leer lo que firmas

Todo comenzó en su época de estudiante en la universidad de Durban, cuando un fotógrafo profesional ofreció a Shubnum Khan  y a sus amigos una sesión de fotos gratuita para un proyecto llamdo ‘100 Faces Shoot’ para el que necesitaba 100 caras diferentes de todas las edades y razas. Aceptó sin dudarlo ni un segundo y firmó todo lo que le pusieron por delante, sin leer la letra pequeña. Ahí fue donde cometió el gran error que haría que su cara recorriera medio mundo.

 

Años después, un amigo suyo de Canadá le avisó de que había visto su cara anunciando una campaña de inmigración en un periódico local. Fue entonces cuando se puso en alerta y comenzó a investigar. Se dió cuenta de que su rostro se estaba utilizando para publicitar todo tipo de cosas en diferentes partes del mundo: desde las hamburguesas del McDonald´s en China, a una tienda de alfombras en Nueva York o una agencia de senderismo en Camboya.

 

También ha protagonizado anuncios sobre sedación dental en Estados Unidos, productos antiojeras y hasta cursos universitarios en Australia. Incluso le han cambiado la etnia y el nombre para adaptarse a la audiencia de cada caso.

 

La sudafricana contactó con el fotógrafo que tomó las imágenes. Su respuesta fue clara: todo era legal, su firma dió el permiso necesario para utilizar las imágenes e incluso distorsionar su identidad. Todo estaba en la letra pequeña. Ahora Khan publica su caso en Twitter para que otras personas no comentan el mismo error. Muchos de sus seguidores le responden con nuevos anuncios donde han visto su cara.

 

“Espero que mi historia sirva de advertencia para que otras personas tengan cuidado con lo que firmen. Es muy revelador lo fácil que puedes ser explotado y lo engañoso que es todo. Los anuncios y testimonios son falsos, con rostros de personas elegidos al azar que pueden estar viviendo tranquilamente sin saber cómo están utilizando su imagen en beneficio de otros”.

 

 

 

Temas

Comentarios

Te puede interesar