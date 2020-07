Temporada de huracanes 2020: Se forma la sexta tormenta tropical, ‘Fay’

6pm Update for Tropical Storm Fay:



�� A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for New York City, Long Island and the Connecticut coast.



��Tropical Storm Fay has formed off the Mid-Atlantic Coast and is currently moving north at 7 mph with winds of 45mph. #NYCwx #NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/RiXYmHjIIK