TIROTEO en Estados Unidos deja varias personas sin vida; el agresor fue detenido

Se registra un nuevo tiroteo en Virginia Beach, en Estados Unidos; hay varias personas sin vida. Se sabe que el atacante ya fue detenido.

Se registra un nuevo tiroteo en calles del Centro Municipal de Virginia Beach en Estados Unidos; de acuerdo con la Policía y servicios de emergencia, se reportan varias personas sin vida.

Según indican los primeros informes preliminares, el presunto atacante ya está bajo la custodia de las autoridades: Todo inició alrededor de las 16:00 horas (hora local de E.U); se sabe además, que hay varios heridos, algunos de ellos, de gravedad.

En en lugar de los hechos, se encuentran servicios de emergencia, incluyendo a agentes que están fuertemente armados; la Policía está trabajando para resguardar la zona del ataque.

En breve más información... 

