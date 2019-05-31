TIROTEO en Estados Unidos deja varias personas sin vida; el agresor fue detenido
Se registra un nuevo tiroteo en Virginia Beach, en Estados Unidos; hay varias personas sin vida. Se sabe que el atacante ya fue detenido.
Se registra un nuevo tiroteo en calles del Centro Municipal de Virginia Beach en Estados Unidos; de acuerdo con la Policía y servicios de emergencia, se reportan varias personas sin vida.
Según indican los primeros informes preliminares, el presunto atacante ya está bajo la custodia de las autoridades: Todo inició alrededor de las 16:00 horas (hora local de E.U); se sabe además, que hay varios heridos, algunos de ellos, de gravedad.
En en lugar de los hechos, se encuentran servicios de emergencia, incluyendo a agentes que están fuertemente armados; la Policía está trabajando para resguardar la zona del ataque.
BREAKING: Active shooter at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center, reports of multiple victims https://t.co/9lyDvS0Ac4 pic.twitter.com/Ee0TaX05Jb— BNO News (@BNONews) 31 de mayo de 2019
RT @13JaclynLee: Nightingale just took off from Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. There are reports of an active shooter at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center with at least two victims #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/yD8Cys9xp6— ����B��K for life���� (@MsShaySierra) 31 de mayo de 2019
Police responding to reports of a gunman in Virginia https://t.co/RboJwAx0Wx— Brando (@Son_ofJohn) 31 de mayo de 2019
ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow— Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) 31 de mayo de 2019
En breve más información...
