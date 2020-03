Sujeto mata a su novia y al amante cuando los encontró teniendo relaciones

Here's the crime scene on Royal Ridge Drive in the #Loughman area north of #Davenport where 50 yo Kenyatta Bellamy confessed to murdering his girlfriend & a man inside the home, days after bonding out of the Osceola Jail. He's being charged with 2 cts 1st degree murder & arson. https://t.co/Icsdx68roR pic.twitter.com/VMUy1JSJbj