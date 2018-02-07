Sobrevive a la anorexia, tras 12 años de lucha y da emotivo mensaje
Esta joven lleva 12 años luchando contra la enfermedad y ahora que ya se ha recuperado quiere usar su voz en las redes sociales para ayudar a la gente
Connie inglis es una joven que ha logrado sobrevivir a una de las enfermedades más comunes en jóvenes, tras 12 años de lucha Connie logró superar la anorexia y ahora se ha convertido en una instagramer con más de 88 mil seguidores.
Esta influenecer utiliza su cuenta para animar a la gente a que quiera su cuerpo y aleje los complejos.
Ahora tiene un peso saludable, pero hace dos años pesaba lo mismo que un niño de 5 años. Connie escribe en sus fotografías mensajes de ánimo y fuerza para otras personas que están luchando contra la anorexia en este momento.
¡Quiero que sepas que es posible! ¡Es posible salir de la oscuridad! ¡Sigue adelante! ¡Puedes pasar este infierno y estaré contigo en cada paso del camino! ¡¡¡¡Podemos hacerlo juntos!!!!"
Im finally seeing the light!!!! TW eating disorders �� �� Firstly I want to say this is not a look how skinny I was or look how well I've done post. This is to hopefully show you that no matter how lost you are in your own head, it is possible to escape! It is possible to find happiness again!!! �� �� Secondly you do not have to be this shape, size colour or gender for your struggles to matter! You are always deserving of help if you are struggling!!! �� �� Last year I was sectioned under the mental health act. I was so ill I was doing everything I could think of to not take in ANYTHING. I had given up. My eating disorder had taken over and I wanted to die. So I was sectioned and forced to get better. I was put on an ng tube. I was forced to watch as the scale went up every week and I could do nothing about it. (Not that I didn't try) Last year I was a mess. �� �� But the people I loved stayed by me. My best friends and my boyfriend came to see me all the time and my parents where there every day. They where there to remind me to try. So I did. For the first time in my life I realised that I loved these people more than my ed. so I fought, I fought like hell!!! �� �� I'm not telling you this for sympathy or to diminish anyone's struggles, (everyone's struggle is valid!!! No matter how long it takes!!) I’ve been in this for 10 years now and I still struggle but I can see the light now. I know that the fight is worth it. I know that the scales don’t mean a thing. And I want you to know that it is possible!!!!! It is possible to get out of the darkness! No not all my problems have gone away. Yes I still have the thoughts. But I am strong enough now to resist! Keep going! You can get through this hell and I will be with you every step of the way!!! We can do this together!!!! ������ (No questions about weight please!!) #positivebeatsperfect
Connie fue hospitalizada hasta en tres ocasiones en nueve años "Solo quería perder peso, llegué al punto de que estar en el hospital no era suficiente. Lo único que me parecía bien es que mi corazón se detuviese".
Las fotografías que Connie comparte no tienen photoshop, ni filtros, ella quiere mostrar la realidad de su cuerpo. Su historia se contará en un documental de la BBC próximamente.
Breathe in...... Breathe out This ‘transformation’ is literally that simple. �� Same girl Same day Seconds apart �� Everyone’s body looks different when they move! Belly’s fold! Thighs spread! Arms wobble! �� I always hated this... until I realised how beautiful it is. Your body is yours and yours alone. It grows and moves as you do. It protects you and heals you. I mean that’s pretty cool right?! �� So next time you think anything negative about your body, breathe in ..... breathe out see the simple movement and remember how incredibly beautiful you are �������� #positivebeatsperfect
Comentarios