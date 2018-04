Rescatan a más de 100 mil tortugas en peligro de extinción en Madagascar

**Breaking News - Nearly 11,000 Radiated Tortoises Seized in Madagascar!**



A confiscation of monolithic proportions, and the largest for tortoises or freshwater turtles in the history of the Turtle Survival... https://t.co/IM1AWwS7qu… pic.twitter.com/vtrBMNlqha

— Turtle Survival (@TurtleSurvival) 12 de abril de 2018