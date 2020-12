Rebeldes toman una ciudad en República Centroafricana previo a las elecciones

After a brief lull, fighting in CAR resumes, reports @RFI: clashes in Bambari & near Sibut, unrest around Mbaiki, Bossangoa and elsewhere. New @UN_CAR photos show Portuguese troops deployed to block rebel advance and Nepalese training to counter assaults https://t.co/hCXbpdki65 pic.twitter.com/g9rEeLpaXZ