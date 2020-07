¿Qué es Eid al-Adha? la celebración del Ramadán que los musulmanes llevan a cabo

EID-AL- ADHA IN AMERICA ON JULY 31, 2020

Eid al-Adha or Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayrami, Tafaska tameqrant, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice of Prophet Abraham (PBUH)", is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year!!!https://t.co/VT6p9mUGkI