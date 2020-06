Psicólogo que regaló niños a pedófilos por décadas, una eminencia en Alemania

#Kentler #Berlin #ChildAbuse #FosterParents #Pedophilia #Pedophiles #ChildSexAbuse



Here's a link to the report of that study. ��https://t.co/JdAYV7nRFA

Unfortunately, it's only available in German on the website of the University of Hildesheim, so far. https://t.co/pCV5ZEjvja pic.twitter.com/NrxSW1BL62