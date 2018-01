Ponen a prueba motores del cohete más poderoso del mundo

#ICYMI, yesterday we fired up 1 of the 4 engines that'll power our @NASA_SLS rocket on future deep space missions. The 365-second test helped verify that the flight controller – the engine’s “brain” – can properly communicate with the rocket. Learn more: https://t.co/1Eb08rM57H pic.twitter.com/4zxpx2iAkX

— NASA (@NASA) 17 de enero de 2018