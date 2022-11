Pescador encuentra uno de los peces dorados más grandes del mundo

A #Britishfisherman has caught one of the world's biggest goldfish. 42-year-old Andy Hackett caught the fish while fishing at Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France. The gigantic orange fish aptly nicknamed 'The Carrot' weight 67lbs 4ozs. (30.5 Kg). Watch the video for more. pic.twitter.com/08AQz0znR3