Secciones
Mundo

Pareja decidió bajar de peso y juntos han bajado 180 kg

Una mujer que solía pesar cerca de 200 kilos decidió perder peso con su pareja; ahora están irreconocibles

por La Verdad

Pareja decidió bajar de peso y juntos han bajado 180 kg

Pareja decidió bajar de peso y juntos han bajado 180 kg

El uno de enero del año 2016 no fue igual que otros comienzos de año para Lexi Reed y su marido, Danny. Aquel uno de enero, esta pareja de Terre Haute, Indiana, decidió ponerse firme en su propósito de Año Nuevo de perder peso por dos simples motivos: ser padres en un futuro y vivir una vida más larga juntos.

Por aquel entonces, Lexi rondaba los 220 kilos de peso y Danny los 130. Ambos presentaban un problema de obesidad, pero en el caso de Lexi, la cosa era bastante seria. Claro que su estilo de vida lo explicaba todo: La pareja consumía a diario cerca de 8000 calorías de comida basura cada día. Esto unido al sedentarismo y la inactividad solo podía empeorar.

 

#swolematesunday -392lbs �� combined since 1/1/16! The girl on the left had no idea that in just a few hours she would be proposed too. She struggled to walk onto the beach to see the sunset where @dannyreed5 told her how much he loved her & asked her to be his wife. He didnt care that she weighed 485lbs. He didnt care that people didnt understand why he chose her. He didnt care that she wasnt a fitness model and was plus size. He loved her no matter what shape, size, or flaws & never asked her to change. He supported her goals & dreams & loved her for who she was - no matter what size. He saw who she could be before she even saw the greatness within herself. To be his wife is a gift and i'm lucky to have someone who pushes me daily. Together we are unstoppable and well never go back to the life we lived before. We may have lost 392lbs, but we gained a life. We all deserve someone who loves us for our heart - not our size. We are all beautiful despite a number on the scale & no one should make us feel any less. Surround yourself with those who lift you higher & see the greatness in you even when you dont see it yourself! #love #couples #couplegoals #relationshipgoals #swolemates #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fitnessjourney #dietbet #indiana #ellenshow #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #motivation #gym #extremeweightloss #fitspo #fitfam #muscles #lift #gymlife #fattofit #obesetobeast #transform #weightlosstransformation #plussize #effyourbeautystandards #fitcouple

Una publicación compartida por Lexiiii ❤ (@fatgirlfedup) el

¿Qué hicieron entonces? Para el 1 de enero de 2016 Lexi y Danny hicieron un replanteamiento de su vida, su estilo de vida y su alimentación. Decidieron ponerse en forma juntos y en dieciocho meses lograron perder más de 180 kilos entre los dos en doce meses.

"No teníamos un plan de comidas, ni cirugía, ni entrenador personal, pero lo que sí teníamos era el uno para el otro y la motivación interna de trabajar duro todos los días".

La pareja cambió la comida basura por comida casera y acudió al gimnasio cinco de los siete días de la semana. En el proceso, documentado y compartido en Instagram, Lexi acumuló 500 mil seguidores inspirados por su fuerza de voluntad.

Hace unos días Lexi compartió una fotografía del antes y el después del proceso que se hizo viral. En ella lucen casi irreconocibles.

La fotografía seguro que anima a mucha gente a ponerse manos a la obra con el que, sin duda, es el propósito para Año Nuevo más repetido -y más obviado- de mucha gente.

Comentarios

Te puede interesar