Pareja decidió bajar de peso y juntos han bajado 180 kg
Una mujer que solía pesar cerca de 200 kilos decidió perder peso con su pareja; ahora están irreconocibles
El uno de enero del año 2016 no fue igual que otros comienzos de año para Lexi Reed y su marido, Danny. Aquel uno de enero, esta pareja de Terre Haute, Indiana, decidió ponerse firme en su propósito de Año Nuevo de perder peso por dos simples motivos: ser padres en un futuro y vivir una vida más larga juntos.
#throwbackthursday to when @dannyreed5 asked me to be his wife on Clearwater Beach at sunset. I had no idea it was coming and cried like a baby. He loved me enough at my heaviest to spend the rest of his life by my side despite my size. He never asked me to change or made me feel like I wasnt worthy to feel beautiful and loved. I'm forever grateful to be his wife and to have had him by my side for the last 10 years. Together we are unstoppable. Together we have come so far and through our weight loss journey have became stronger than ever before. We all deserve love no matter what size. Never let anyone make you feel like you're not enough because someone out there is waiting to show you that you are. ❤ #love #proposal #wedding #engagement #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #plussize #effyourbeautystandards #fattofit #obesetobeast #progress #extremeweightloss #couplegoals #fitcouple #swolemate #gym #workout #exercise #diet #health #instafit #fitness #fit #fitfam #fitnessmotivation
Por aquel entonces, Lexi rondaba los 220 kilos de peso y Danny los 130. Ambos presentaban un problema de obesidad, pero en el caso de Lexi, la cosa era bastante seria. Claro que su estilo de vida lo explicaba todo: La pareja consumía a diario cerca de 8000 calorías de comida basura cada día. Esto unido al sedentarismo y la inactividad solo podía empeorar.
#swolematesunday -392lbs �� combined since 1/1/16! The girl on the left had no idea that in just a few hours she would be proposed too. She struggled to walk onto the beach to see the sunset where @dannyreed5 told her how much he loved her & asked her to be his wife. He didnt care that she weighed 485lbs. He didnt care that people didnt understand why he chose her. He didnt care that she wasnt a fitness model and was plus size. He loved her no matter what shape, size, or flaws & never asked her to change. He supported her goals & dreams & loved her for who she was - no matter what size. He saw who she could be before she even saw the greatness within herself. To be his wife is a gift and i'm lucky to have someone who pushes me daily. Together we are unstoppable and well never go back to the life we lived before. We may have lost 392lbs, but we gained a life. We all deserve someone who loves us for our heart - not our size. We are all beautiful despite a number on the scale & no one should make us feel any less. Surround yourself with those who lift you higher & see the greatness in you even when you dont see it yourself! #love #couples #couplegoals #relationshipgoals #swolemates #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fitnessjourney #dietbet #indiana #ellenshow #fatgirlfedupsdietbet #motivation #gym #extremeweightloss #fitspo #fitfam #muscles #lift #gymlife #fattofit #obesetobeast #transform #weightlosstransformation #plussize #effyourbeautystandards #fitcouple
¿Qué hicieron entonces? Para el 1 de enero de 2016 Lexi y Danny hicieron un replanteamiento de su vida, su estilo de vida y su alimentación. Decidieron ponerse en forma juntos y en dieciocho meses lograron perder más de 180 kilos entre los dos en doce meses.
Good Morning America! Literally. Thank you all for supporting us on the show today & welcome to all of my wonderful new followers! ❤ @discoveringdanny & I are so excited to be able to share our story and help change lives. We want everyone to know that with hard work, diet, and exercise - YOU CAN CHANGE YOUR LIFE. We don't live in the gym and most days worked out for just 30 minutes on top of our sedentary jobs. Small changes add up to big results! Spending the day with this man working on our goals & Christmas shopping! Have a good day everyone! Weigh in coming this weekend! Lets finish 2017 strong! Be sure to find me on facebook where I'm sharing our story & the segment! (Fatgirlfedup) #weightloss #weightlossjourney #fattofit #workout #swolemate #obesetobeast #fitfam #fitspo #cardio #anytimefitness #gym #health #diet #losingweight #victoriasecret #countingcalories #love #couple #goals #gymlife #fitnessmotivation #fatgirlfedupsdietbet
"No teníamos un plan de comidas, ni cirugía, ni entrenador personal, pero lo que sí teníamos era el uno para el otro y la motivación interna de trabajar duro todos los días".
La pareja cambió la comida basura por comida casera y acudió al gimnasio cinco de los siete días de la semana. En el proceso, documentado y compartido en Instagram, Lexi acumuló 500 mil seguidores inspirados por su fuerza de voluntad.
Hace unos días Lexi compartió una fotografía del antes y el después del proceso que se hizo viral. En ella lucen casi irreconocibles.
La fotografía seguro que anima a mucha gente a ponerse manos a la obra con el que, sin duda, es el propósito para Año Nuevo más repetido -y más obviado- de mucha gente.
Comentarios