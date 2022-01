Panasonic ofrecerá semana laboral de cuatro días en varios países

"Like the growth rings of trees, our minds should broaden and progress year by year. More this year than last, and more..." - Insights from #KonosukeMatsushita, the founder of Panasonic. Move forward with #WordsOfWisdom. https://t.co/nM3oC4cXEj #QuoteOfTheDay #ForeverForward pic.twitter.com/d75oRrvZ09