Otros tres manifestantes condenados a muerte en Irán

#Urgent

Death sentence for three youths of Nowshahr

In the Sari court, death sentences were given to six of Nowshahr's detainees, 3 of them confirmed#Arshia_Takdastan, 18 years old, #Mehdi_Mohammadi_Fardez, 18 years old, and #Javad_Rouhi, 35 years old

Let us be their voice pic.twitter.com/Jp1aFeyZJg