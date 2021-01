Mujer es mordida en la cara por 3 hombres durante asalto en Harlem, Nueva York

��WANTED-ROBBERY: On 1/18/21 approx. 5:52 PM, inside 303 W 128 St @NYPD32PCT Manhattan. After an argument with a 31 Y/O female the suspects punched, kicked & bit the victim. They then took her property, & fled. Any info call or DM NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. Reward up to $2,500. pic.twitter.com/hT6SLIwgxL