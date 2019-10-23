Mujer con cáncer de mama da a luz un bebé sano pese intensas quimioterapias
La emotiva imagen de Jade Davis con su hijo recién nacido se hizo viral en redes sociales tras superar durante el embarazo las intensas quimioterapias por el cáncer de mama.
Jade Davis, una mujer de 36 años de edad diagnosticada con cáncer de mama, se ha hecho viral en las redes sociales después de dar a luz a un bebé completamente sano tras soportar meses de intentas quimioterapias en California, Estados Unidos.
El embarazo de Jade Davis se dio como cualquier otro, hasta que en el primer trimestre encontró un extraño bulto en su pecho diagnosticado como cáncer de mama triple negativo.
La historia de Jade fue compartida por su hermana mayor, Jasmine, en redes sociales, ahí contaba que a pesar de que el proceso no ha sido fácil, han recibido “un regalo de Dios”.
This is my sister. Instagram is such a fun space for me. I get to share photos of things I love, enjoy and cherish. I share with you often. The laughs, the fun, the smiles of joy, but I left this part of this past year out. Although I wanted to share this with you all, it wasn’t my story to share. My sister Jade is a beauty. She hasn’t had an easy go, she’s made mistakes but she’s been given a gift from God. In her 1st trimester of this surprising and miraculous pregnancy, she discovered a lump in her breast. After Insisting to have it biopsied and advocating for herself, the biopsy revealed her worst fears. Stage 2 Triple Negative Breast Cancer. She was told the baby she was carrying was to young to survive treatments. Carefully weighing options she found #lomalindacancercenter and their wonderful doctors were able to save both of them. Bradley was born and survived cancer and chemotherapy with mom. He is healthy and beautiful. He is her miracle. Without the pregnancy and instinctively advocating for her health and that of Bradley’s, the cancer may have gone unchecked and they both may not be here. I’m proud of her, not just because she survived cancer but the positive perspective she has gained. Her heart is so full of gratitude and humility from the compassion she was shown through out her journey. I’m also proud of the community that has shown her love and compassion. She is incredibly moved by all of it and is being shown a new direction and wants to help others with similar stories. Scans have shown this aggressive cancer did not spread, but we want to give her extra time before returning to work full time. She needs time to heal and recover from the whirlwind year but also to start a new chapter and journey with her baby. Please share her story with someone you may know who needs a little encouragement to keep fighting. We have set her up with a Gofundme (link in bio) in hopes she can get that extra needed time bonding with him. Please don’t feel obligated but a share, & prayers/good vibes are always appreciated ������ Again this is my little sister and I’m so proud of her. #inspirational #breastcancerinspiration
Los médicos le aseguraron que debido a la peligrosidad del cáncer, las quimioterapias debían de iniciar inmediatamente pero que el bebé no podría soportar el tratamiento necesario para su supervivencia.
Jade buscó todas las soluciones posibles y logró dar con un hospital que le dio la esperanza de que su hijo podría nacer sin ningún problema y que podía verlo crecer.
“Encontramos a #lomalindacancercenter y sus doctores han logrado salvarles a las dos; Estoy orgullosa de ella, no solo porque haya sobrevivido al cáncer, sino cómo ha cambiado su perspectiva sobre la vida.”, escribió en la emotiva fotografía.
Sorpresivamente, tras meses de las intensas quimioterapias a las que fue sometida, Bradley nació sin ningún efecto secundario del tratamiento para eliminar el agresivo tumor.
Dale clic en la estrella de google news y síguenos
“Su corazón está lleno de gratitud y humildad debido al camino que ha tenido que recorrer estos últimos meses”, relata.
Finalmente, la mujer cuenta que los scanners muestran que Jade Davis se encuentra fuera de peligro y está libre de cáncer de mama.
“Los scanners muestran que el cáncer no se ha propagado, pero queremos dejarla un tiempo para que se recupere y pase tiempo con el bebé antes de su vuelta total al trabajo”, finalizó.
TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Medidas de precaución contra el cáncer de mama
La emotiva fotografía de Jade Davis y de su hijo recién nacido se hizo viral rápidamente en las redes sociales, ya que “puede ser inspiradora para muchas de las mujeres que pasar por el cáncer de mama”.
Comentarios