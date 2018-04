Muere mujer del tiroteo en sede de Youtube deja al menos cuatro heridos

Salahoden Abdul-Kafi, a #YouTube product manager said the shooter "had a shooting mask on, full body armor and was calmly walking and firing a handgun."



"We jumped to the floor then ran as fast as we could.”



— SFGate (@SFGate) 3 de abril de 2018