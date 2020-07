Muere a los 59 años Zindzi Mandela, hija menor de Nelson Mandela

A year ago, in June, the late Zinzi Mandela said.. "Dear Apartheid Apologists, your time is over. You will not rule again. We don't fear you, Finaly #TheLandIsOurs" ✊

Ibingengo patyu patyu lona



#ZindziMandela