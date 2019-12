Mata de hambre a su hijo de 6 años; lo torturaba a patadas y palo de escoba

This little boy was beaten, made to stand up all night, starved for days at a time, and water-boarded.



He was 6.



His mother just watched her ex-boyfriend & let it happen. Then she read her bible & put on her make-up as he died from the abuse.



So sickening.



