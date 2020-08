Potencial epidemia: Cepa de Malaria muta y el tratamiento ya no funciona

#DidYouKnow

●Malaria is still the no.1 cause of illness & death

●Malaria kills over 16 people daily

●Malaria is trasmitted by a bite of an infected female anopheles mosquito.

●Failure to treat malaria leads to convulsion, anemia, vomiting & even death.#SleepUnderTheNetUg pic.twitter.com/bgg1NWMVLO