Los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018

Agencia/Diario La Verdad

Los Ángeles.- Esta es la lista de los nominados a las categorías claves de la edición 75 de los premios Globos de Oro, que se entregarán el 7 de enero en Beverly Hills.

Los anuncios, que se realizan dos días antes de las nominaciones a los influyentes premios del sindicato de actores (SAG), son un barómetro del momento que se vive con miras al Óscar. Los Globos de Oro son entregados por la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA, en inglés).

CINE

TELEVISIÓN

PELÍCULAS CON MÁS NOMINACIONES

Te puede interesar

"Dunkerque" "La forma del agua" "Call Me By Your Name" "The Post" "Tres anuncios por un crimen" - Mejor película musical o comedia "The Disaster Artist" "Get Out" "El gran showman" "I, Tonya" "Lady Bird"Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name" Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread" Tom Hanks, "The Post" Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour" Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."Jessica Chastain, "Molly’s Game" Sally Hawkins, "La forma del agua" Frances McDormand, "Tres anuncios por un crimen" Meryl Streep, "The Post" Michelle Williams, "Todo el dinero del mundo"Steve Carell, "La batalla de los sexos" Ansel Elgort, "Baby: El aprendiz del crimen" James Franco, "The Disaster Artist" Hugh Jackman, "El gran showman" Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul" Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya" Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird" Emma Stone, "La batalla de los sexos" Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker"Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project" Armie Hammer, "Call Me By Your Name" Richard Jenkins, "La forma del agua" Christopher Plummer, "Todo el dinero del mundo" Sam Rockwell, "Tres anuncios por un crimen"Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound" Hong Chau, "Downsizing" Allison Janney, "I, Tonya" Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird" Octavia Spencer, "La forma del agua"Guillermo del Toro, "La forma del agua" Martin McDonagh, "Tres anuncios por un crimen" Christopher Nolan, "Dunkerque" Ridley Scott, "Todo el dinero del mundo" Steven Spielberg, "The Post""Una mujer fantástica", Chile "First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers", Camboya "Aus dem Nichts" ("En la penumbra"), Alemania "Nelyubov" ("Sin amor"), Rusia "The Square", Suecia"Un jefe en pañales" "The Breadwinner" "Ferdinand" "Coco" "Loving Vincent""The Crown" "Game of Thrones" "The Handmaid’s Tale" "Stranger Things" "This is Us"Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us" Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor" Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan" Jason Bateman, "Ozark"Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander" Claire Foy, "The Crown" Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce" Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why" Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale""Black-ish" "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" "Master of None" "SMILF" "Will & Grace"Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish" Aziz Ansari, "Master of None" Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick" William H. Macy, "Shameless" Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace"Pamela Adlon, "Better Things" Alison Brie, "Glow" Issa Rae, "Insecure" Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Frankie Shaw, "SMILF""Big Little Lies" "Fargo" "Feud: Bette and Joan" "The Sinner" "Top of the Lake: China Girl"Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies" Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks" Jude Law, "The Young Pope" Ewan McGregor, "Fargo" Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"Jessica Biel, "The Sinner" Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies" Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan" Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan" Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies""La forma del agua" - 7 "The Post" - 6 "Tres anuncios por un crimen" - 6 "Lady Bird" - 4