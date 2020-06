Los “Dreamers” en manos de los votantes después del fallo de la Suprema Corte en Estados Unidos

Aaaaaaaaaye Los Angeles came out strong af in support of DACA recipients during today’s national protests. Remember that walking out is a part of our history and culture. Latinx students walked out in the 60’s when they were mistreated by racist school staff. And, they’re walking out today to #DefendDaca recipients who’s lives have been thrust into uncertainty by the president. #HomeIsHere and we’re not gonna let president Trump terrorize our communities. We’re Angelenos and we won’t be bullied by the orange occupant of the White House. Shout out to @chirla_org and @unitedwedream for organizing today’s walkouts!

