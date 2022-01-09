Los Angeles residents say it’s time to learn to live with COVID

As coronavirus cases soared across Los Angeles last week, Jennifer Chan entered Olvera Street’s Casa California in search of the colorful and decorative papel picado for her baby shower. Los Angeles Time information.

“I wanted something that said ‘California’ for the party,” said Chan, 28, a La Mirada resident who is six months pregnant and whose East Coast family was flying in for the event. “Plus, I really wanted to get out of the house for a change.”

Chan, who works as a computer programmer, has generally been extremely cautious throughout the pandemic — getting vaccinated and boosted as soon as she was eligible and leaving her home as little as possible. But recently she’s longed for the normalcy of her pre-pandemic life.

A few months ago she agreed to allow a close friend to throw her an in-person baby shower party, and over the last two weeks she’s ventured into a grocery store and even dined at two different restaurants.

“I’m about to go through my own lockdown once this baby comes,” said Chan, pointing to her stomach. “So, I’m going to be safe absolutely, but I’m also going to enjoy this time and being on my feet while I can.”

As the Omicron variant infects record numbers of people across California and the nation, many in Southern California say they are no longer willing to hide from a virus that has already killed 800,000 Americans.

“I am quite hopeful that with all these factors together, by the fall we may see the pandemic ending and turning into a flu-like endemic, at least in North America. This may not be a catastrophe.”

Epidemiological evidence suggests that while the Omicron variant is much more contagious than previous versions of SARS-CoV-2, it is also significantly less lethal.