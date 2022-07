Llamada de alerta evitó un tiroteo masivo en Estados Unidos

The suspects connected to the Fourth of July mass shooting plot at Dogwood Dell in Richmond have been identified as 52-year-old Julio Alvardo-Dubon (right) and 38-year-old Rolman A. Balacarcel (left), of Richmond. Both were arrested and charged. https://t.co/0DRQMnQtdQ pic.twitter.com/MtlDzFOLDJ