La pesca aleja al Reino Unido y la UE de un acuerdo comercial post-Brexit

Brexit fisheries chaos as Dutch warn 'many will go bankrupt' without UK waters

MANY WENT BANKRUPT IN THE UK WHEN THROWN OUT OF OUR OWN WATERS BY THE EU QUOTA ALLOCATION!

DID THE EU CARE?

KARMA IS A GREAT LEVELLER, WE DON’T NEED THE EU PLAYING FIELD!

���������� https://t.co/vQyz1xi1UQ