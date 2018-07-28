Secciones
Jare, la niña Nigeriana considerada como la más bella del mundo.
Trás la publicación de sus fotos en la cuenta d una famosa fotógrafa, Jare ha conmovido en redes por su belleza.

por La Verdad

La fotografa Mofe Bamuyiwa de Lagos, Nigeria, causó toda una revolución en su su cuenta personas de Instagram con las imágenes de la que ahora es considerada “la niña más hermosa del mundo”, Jare de 11 años de edad.

Bamuyiwa cuenta con más de 55 mil seguidores en Instagram y sus fotos suele ser muy vistas y comentadas pero las tres fotos que publicó la semana pasada trascendieron de una manera especial con su pequeña modelo.

Las publicaciones de la fotógrafa suelen tener en redes tienen dos mil reacciones, pero las fotos de Jare explotaron con más de 20 mil comentarios y “me gusta”. 

“Todo lo que quiero es que la gente conozca el potencial de Jare... Quiero que la foto le transmita cosas cuando sea adulta”, contó en una entrevista para Yahoo Lifestyle sobre el rostro de la niña que no se muestra sonriente sino seria.

 

“Absolutamente maravillosa”, “parece una muñeca”, son algunos de los miles de comentarios que causaron las imágenes de la pequeña Jare, que fue definida como “la niña más linda del mundo”.

“Sí, es humana… y también es un ángel” y “Los niños son un regalo del cielo”, fueron los epígrafes que la fotógrafa le asignó a cada una de sus imágenes. Además, explicó que intenta reflejar la transición entre la infancia y la madurez y que busca que Jare transmita su adultez a través de sus ojos.

 

Por último, la artista contó que la niña no es una modelo profesional, que tiene dos hermanas (una de 7 y otra de 10, que también las fotografió) y que ella logró convencer a su madre para que publique sus fotos en las redes sociales

Sobre la última de las fotos de la chiquilla que publicó, Bamuyiwa se limitó a decir una frase contundente:

“Todo lo que puedo ver es a una mujer empoderada”.

