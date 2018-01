Instagram, la imágen del día.

It‘s been an amazing first two days roaming around the Namibian desert with @olympuskameras. I’ve witnessed unqiue landscapes like I’ve never seen before, Deadvlei being one of them. This dry lake bed was created by large dunes cutting off water circulation from a nearby river. If you want to see more, feel free to check out their account, as I‘m currently taking it over. Shot on OM-D E-M1 Mark II + 7-14mm 2.8 Pro #olympusXplorers #olympus #omd #olympuskameras

