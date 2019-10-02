Inédita fotografía del asesino de un F. Kennedy; tienen pruebas "convincentes"
El hijo del fallecido político de Estados Unidos, Robert F. Kennedy, difundió inéditas pruebas del asesino de su padre; incluso en su Instagram, publicó una fotografía.
El hijo de Robert F. Kenndy, ha revelado una inédita fotografía del que asegura, es el asesino del político de Estados Unidos: Se trata de Thane eugene Cesar, quien fue un guardia contratado para “proteger” al senador en el Hotel Ambassador, lugar en el que se cometió el asesinato en contra del funcionario.
Robert F. Kennedy, indicó que “los cuatro disparos que alcanzaron a mi padre fueron tiros a quemarropa disparos por la espalda a mi padre con el cañón tocando o casi tocando su cuerpo. Cuando mi padre se cayó, se echó atrás y le quitó el pasador de la corbata a Cesar”, citando a un forense.
Así mismo, el hijo del político estadounidense, aseguró que existe “evidencia convincente” que señala a Cesar como el autor intelectual del delito, y de ese modo, advirtió que hubo 77 personas en el lugar y cada “testigo ocular”, reiteró que Sirhan Bihara Sirhan, fue la persona a la que declararon culpable del asesinato, al momento de los disparos, se encontraba frente a su padre a una distancia de 1 a 2 metros.
“Esta foto nunca antes publicada, tomada por el difunto fotoperiodista Walter Fischer, es la única foto conocida de Robert F. Kennnedy y Cesar. Cesar es el hombre de gorra. Fisher tomó la imagen a la media noche del 5 de junio de 1968, antes del asesinato de mi padre”.
Thane Eugene Cesar died today in the Philippines. Compelling evidence suggests that Cesar murdered my father. On June 5, 1968, Cesar, an employee in a classified section of Lockheed’s Burbank facility, was moonlighting as a security guard at the Ambassador Hotel. He had landed the job about one week earlier. Cesar waited in the pantry as my father spoke in the ballroom, then grabbed my father by the elbow and guided him toward Sirhan. With 77 people in the pantry, every eyewitness said Sirhan was always in front on my father at a 3-6 feet distance. Sirhan fired two shots toward my father before he was tackled. From under the dog pile, Sirhan emptied his 8 chamber revolver firing 6 more shots in the opposite direction 5 of them striking bystanders and one going wild . By his own account, Cesar was directly behind my dad holding his right elbow with his own gun drawn when my dad fell backwards on top of him. Cesar repeatedly changed his story about exactly when he drew his weapon. According to the Coroner, Dr. Thomas Noguchi, all 4 shots that struck my father were “contact” shots fired from behind my dad with the barrel touching or nearly touching his body. As my dad fell,he reached back and tore off Cesar’s clip on tie. Cesar sold his .22 to a co-worker weeks after the assassination warning him that it had been used in a crime. Cesar lied to police claiming that he'd disposed of the gun months before the assassination. Cesar was a bigot who hated the Kennedys for their advocacy of Civil Rights for blacks. I had plans to meet Thane Eugene Cesar in the Philippines last June until he demanded a payment of $25,000 through his agent Dan Moldea. Ironically, Moldea penned a meticulous and compelling indictment of Cesar in a 1995 book and then suddenly exculpated him by fiat in a bizarre and nonsensical final chapter. Police have never seriously investigated Cesar's role in my father’s killing.
El presunto asesino, se deshizo del arma homicida, pues la vendió a uno de sus compañeros de trabajo.
