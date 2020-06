Incendios forestales consumen varias ciudades de Arizona y California

View the expansion of the #BushFire northeast of #Phoenix via #VIIRS Day/Night Band nighttime imagery from 6/13 to 6/16. The #fire started on the afternoon of 6/13 and has burned nearly 40 acres. Explore 6/16 DNB via @UWSSEC RealEarth at https://t.co/uNZL8PTkzm #AZwx pic.twitter.com/UxQeDc5xYq