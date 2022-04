Hombre encuentra comida de McDonald's de hace seis décadas dentro de la pared

#Illinois played a key role in introduction of well-known chain restaurants. Did you know, Steak 'n Shake opened in #Normal in 1934, #DairyQueen in #Joliet in 1940, #McDonalds in #DesPlaines in 1955, #Moncials Pizza in #Tolono in 1959 and #JimmyJohns in #Charleston in 1983 pic.twitter.com/bTsIQYarpa