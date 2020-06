Hombre acusado de emboscada garabateó con sangre frases extremistas de "Boogaloo"

Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, of @SantaCruzSO1 Sheriff’s Office was shot & killed, a 2nd deputy hurt when they were ambushed w/gunfire & numerous IEDs in Ben Lomond, says Sheriff Jim Hart. Suspect Steven Carrillo was shot & arrested. Slain sgt. was married w/child, 2nd on the way pic.twitter.com/fjZrsa5BYC