Escocia cierra escuelas hasta febrero a causa del repunte del COVID-19

NEW: Sunday update of UK Covid data.



I’ll keep it short, but it’s not good. Test positivity in London has now hit 27%. The climb from 17% to 27% has taken 5 days. In March it took 4.



Here’s our latest story, from me & @SarahNev https://t.co/L7JshOjJeo pic.twitter.com/GWU4ps7fJI