Encuentra su tabla a 8.000 kilómetros del lugar donde la perdió

Lost (for 5 years) and found ��‍♂️



In 2015, surfer Doug Falter (left) lost his surfboard in Hawaii.



In 2020, Giovanne Branzuela (right) found the same surfboard in Sarangani province in the southern Philippines, over 8,000 kilometres away.

��AFP/Giovanne Branzuela/Brent Bielman pic.twitter.com/BIF3vGVdNG