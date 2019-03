E.U: La frontera rompe vidas y divide familias: Azafata detenida 6 semanas en México

Selene Saavedra Roman is a DREAMer with approved status, no criminal history, and simply doing her job as a certified U.S. Flight Attendant. But she was detained by ICE and has been held for over a month with no end in sight. #FreeSelene

Sign the petition: https://t.co/SDwVnbBAnv pic.twitter.com/D4oqiOmaFF