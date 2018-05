Donald Trump tiene prohibido bloquear a sus 'heaters' en Twitter

Crippling loopholes in our laws have enabled MS-13 gang members and other criminals to infiltrate our communities - and Democrats in Congress REFUSE to close these loopholes, including the disgraceful practice known as Catch-and-Release. Democrats must abandon their resistance... pic.twitter.com/VkMCIzwt8v

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 23 de mayo de 2018