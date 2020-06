Diario en Tennessee se disculpa tras publicar amenaza de bomba nuclear del Islam

Here's a screengrab of "The Time of the End" publication found at https://t.co/t8y9jiTy2B. the entity who paid to have the Nashville July 18 prophecy placed in the @Tennessean. As you can see, it shows images of the Pope, and Bill Clinton. Still think it's a "far-right client"? pic.twitter.com/R1HEeG3zJb