Danone despedirá a 2.000 trabajadores en todo el mundo debido a la crisis

Truly committed to rethinking #packaging, @sehatAQUA @BonafontMexico @evianwater @AguaFontVella @Agualanjaron @Volvic_FR & Zywiec Zdroj have already launched bottles with 100% recycled materials – and some are also label-free! Stay tuned, more will come soon! #WeActForWater pic.twitter.com/7mRbaVZy39