Ciclón Nivar tocará tierra en India; paralizan actividades y evacuan a miles

People of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Thiruvallur, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry & Mayiladuthurai districts should stay in as far as possible.



When you come out, beware of trees, boards and electric poles around you!



Stay strong!!!#ChennaiRain #Nivar pic.twitter.com/K7zU3LM7S8