Captura el tierno momento en el que una gorila abraza a su cuidador

Un cuidador de una reserva del Congo ha forjado una estrecha relación con dos gorilas hembras que quedaron huérfanas hace una década

El fotógrafo británico James Gifford ha compartido en Instagram la fotografía de un gorila y su cuidador abrazándose en una reserva del Congo.

La instantánea es del pasado mes de diciembre, cuando Gifford visitó la República Democrática del Congo y fue testigo de la estrecha relación entre un vigilante del parque y una gorila a la que llevaba cuidando diez años.

La fotografía es parte de una serie de instantáneas protagonizadas por el vigilante del parque, André Bauma.

Según explica el fotógrafo, dos crías hembras se quedaron huérfanas después de que las fuerzas rebeldes mataran a nueve gorilas de montaña. Desde entonces, André cuidó de ellas.

Las acicala el pelo y se comunica con ellas. Pero no son las únicas, en el grupo hay también un gorila macho que cuida del vigilante del parque.

El fotógrafo británico valora el estrecho vínculo forjado durante una década entre André y los gorilas. El vigilante actúa como macho alfa, "controlando su comportamiento y amonestándoles cuando es necesario".

