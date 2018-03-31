Captura el tierno momento en el que una gorila abraza a su cuidador
El fotógrafo británico James Gifford ha compartido en Instagram la fotografía de un gorila y su cuidador abrazándose en una reserva del Congo.
La instantánea es del pasado mes de diciembre, cuando Gifford visitó la República Democrática del Congo y fue testigo de la estrecha relación entre un vigilante del parque y una gorila a la que llevaba cuidando diez años.
La fotografía es parte de una serie de instantáneas protagonizadas por el vigilante del parque, André Bauma.
As we mourn the death of Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, I find myself inevitably dwelling on the prospects for other endangered species notably the #mountaingorilla . It really is not too late to save both this species and other great apes and if you would like to help out then please check out the #rememberinggreatapes Kickstarter campaign. There are only 3 days left to sign up and in so doing you will not only be helping a very worthy cause but you can also get your hands on a fantastic coffee table book comprising images from some of the world's best wildlife photographers or some excellent limited edition prints. This image was shot in the Senkweke Orphanage in #DRC where André Bauma has looked after a handful of orphaned gorillas for 10 years, after their parents were murdered. To watch the relationship he had forged with his burly and frequently over-energetic charges was a humbling experience and a reminder of how much this species needs our help in order to survive. . . #congo #rememberingwildlife #endangeredspecies #wildography #wildlife.hd #savethewildlife #canon #africanamazing #instawild #instanature #mycanonstory #canon_collective #natgeo #yourshotassignment #earthpix #earthcapture #ig_naturelovers #natgeoyourshot @margotraggettphotography
Según explica el fotógrafo, dos crías hembras se quedaron huérfanas después de que las fuerzas rebeldes mataran a nueve gorilas de montaña. Desde entonces, André cuidó de ellas.
Las acicala el pelo y se comunica con ellas. Pero no son las únicas, en el grupo hay también un gorila macho que cuida del vigilante del parque.
El fotógrafo británico valora el estrecho vínculo forjado durante una década entre André y los gorilas. El vigilante actúa como macho alfa, "controlando su comportamiento y amonestándoles cuando es necesario".
