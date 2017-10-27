Capitán de un equipo se declara gay frente a sus compañeros
Si yo no era honesto con mis entrenadores y mis compañeros, cómo hubiera esperado que otros fueran honestos conmigoCIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- El cadete del Instituto Militar de Virginia y capitán de natación, John Kim, se declaró abiertamente gay delante de sus compañeros de equipo. "Mi miedo se basaba en la ideología conservadora y tradicionalista de la Institución. Si yo no era honesto con mis entrenadores y mis compañeros, cómo hubiera esperado que otros fueran honestos conmigo", dijo. Sus declaraciones fueron bien recibidas por sus compatriotas, quienes aplaudieron la valentía del varón "por el ser humano que es, y no por su orientación sexual".
....so I guess you are what you eat...big and gay...sorry ladies .? .? .? It wasn’t until today till I told some of my best friends and most importantly my teammates about my sexuality, being gay. Since early on I knew I was gay, and it wasn’t until high school that I was for sure, but I didn’t tell anyone, I thought it would just phase away. Then once college started, being at a Military school, I didn’t know what do if someone knew I was gay. . Flash forward to this summer, I went to my first Pride in DC with my best friend, and realized that there isn’t any reason to shy away from who I really was, and through new friends and support from old friends and family, I got the courage to finally come out. And after today, I feel like a whole lot has been lifted off my chest. . I’m still a student, swimmer, coach, son, brother, dog dad, friend just also gay. .❤️ So be you, be proud, have fun, and don’t do ordinary cause that’s boring! . Happy #NationalComingOutDay #instaguy #instagay #gay #werkit
