Activista Greta Thunberg se aísla tras presentar síntomas del coronavirus

Activisa Greta Thunberg está aislada tras presentar síntomas del coronavirus

Greta Thunberg, la joven activista sueca por el medio ambiente, anunció este martes que ella y su padre, Svante Thunberg, presentaron síntomas del nuevo coronavirus COVID-19, y señaló que era “extremadamente posible” que sea portadora del virus, por lo que permanece aislada.

La activista de 17 años hizo el anuncio a través de su cuenta de Instagram, en la que acumula 10 millones de seguidores, y señaló que lleva aislada las últimas dos semanas, luego de volver de un viaje por Europa Central. Señaló haber comenzado a experimentar algunos síntomas hace cerca de 10 días.

“Me sentí cansada, tenía escalofríos, dolor de garganta y tos. Mi padre experimentó los mismos síntomas, pero mucho más intensos y con fiebre”, explicó.

La joven activista escribió que en su natal país, Suecia, no se están aplicando las pruebas para detectar el COVID-19 a todas las personas, sino únicamente a aquellas que están necesitadas de atención médica urgente.

“A todos los que se sienten enfermos se les dice que se queden en sus casas y aislarse a sí mismos. Por ello no me he realizado la prueba para el COVID-19, pero es extremadamente probable que lo tenga, dada la combinación de síntomas y de circunstancias”.

Eviten el esparcimiento del coronavirus

Greta también usó su mensaje para pedir a la gente joven permanecer en sus casa, incluso si no han presentado síntomas, para proteger a aquellos que son más vulnerables. Explicó que aunque está prácticamente recuperada, los síntomas fueron apenas menos leves que su último resfriado.

La joven activista pidió a sus seguidores cuidarse a sí mismos y a las personas más vulnerables ante la pandemia del coronavirus

“Muchos (especialmente los jóvenes) pueden no notar los síntomas en absoluto, o síntomas muy leves”, dijo. “Entonces no saben que tienen el virus y pueden transmitirlo a personas en grupos de riesgo”.

Te puede interesar: Trump ridiculiza “apocalipsis climático” frente a Greta Thunberg en Davos

Finalmente, Thunberg pidió a sus seguidores seguir las recomendaciones de las autoridades sanitarias para detener el esparcimiento del coronavirus, y pidió que “recuerden siempre cuidarse los unos a otros, y ayudar a aquellos en necesidad”.