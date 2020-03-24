Activista Greta Thunberg se aísla tras presentar síntomas del coronavirus
La joven activista sueca, Greta Thunberg, anunció en sus redes sociales que permanece aislada en su casa tras presentar síntomas del nuevo coronavirus .
Greta Thunberg, la joven activista sueca por el medio ambiente, anunció este martes que ella y su padre, Svante Thunberg, presentaron síntomas del nuevo coronavirus COVID-19, y señaló que era “extremadamente posible” que sea portadora del virus, por lo que permanece aislada.
La activista de 17 años hizo el anuncio a través de su cuenta de Instagram, en la que acumula 10 millones de seguidores, y señaló que lleva aislada las últimas dos semanas, luego de volver de un viaje por Europa Central. Señaló haber comenzado a experimentar algunos síntomas hace cerca de 10 días.
The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve
“Me sentí cansada, tenía escalofríos, dolor de garganta y tos. Mi padre experimentó los mismos síntomas, pero mucho más intensos y con fiebre”, explicó.
La joven activista escribió que en su natal país, Suecia, no se están aplicando las pruebas para detectar el COVID-19 a todas las personas, sino únicamente a aquellas que están necesitadas de atención médica urgente.
“A todos los que se sienten enfermos se les dice que se queden en sus casas y aislarse a sí mismos. Por ello no me he realizado la prueba para el COVID-19, pero es extremadamente probable que lo tenga, dada la combinación de síntomas y de circunstancias”.
Eviten el esparcimiento del coronavirus
Greta también usó su mensaje para pedir a la gente joven permanecer en sus casa, incluso si no han presentado síntomas, para proteger a aquellos que son más vulnerables. Explicó que aunque está prácticamente recuperada, los síntomas fueron apenas menos leves que su último resfriado.
“Muchos (especialmente los jóvenes) pueden no notar los síntomas en absoluto, o síntomas muy leves”, dijo. “Entonces no saben que tienen el virus y pueden transmitirlo a personas en grupos de riesgo”.
Te puede interesar: Trump ridiculiza “apocalipsis climático” frente a Greta Thunberg en Davos
Finalmente, Thunberg pidió a sus seguidores seguir las recomendaciones de las autoridades sanitarias para detener el esparcimiento del coronavirus, y pidió que “recuerden siempre cuidarse los unos a otros, y ayudar a aquellos en necesidad”.
Comentarios