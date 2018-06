958 drones en el cielo son la nueva portada de la revista Time (VIDEO)

To create the first TIME cover shot by a drone, we worked with @intel’s Drone Light Show team and @astraeusaerial—plus 958 drones set to display a precise shade of red, and another one to hold a camera in the air at just the right angle. The result was one of the biggest #drone shows ever produced in the U.S., so of course it drew some attention. One Folsom, Calif., resident interviewed by a local news reporter recounted, “Up in the sky, I saw the future.” Read, and see, the full Special Report at TIME.com/drones. Drone video still by TIME

