Youngjae de GOT7 hace su comeback en solitario con el MV de “SUGAR”

�� when got7 comes back..

�� the.. just show everything?

�� just the arms?

�� okay make a promise, in front too

�� promise! Ah I’m a bit shy



then he said he’s gonna make sure to do what he promised (?) SKSKKS MUSCLES YOUJAE HELP#GOT7 @GOT7Official #YOUNGJAE pic.twitter.com/pWslZkj8Mf